Russia hits Kramatorsk, wounds 5 civilians.
September 17, 2022 8:22 pm
Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that Russian troops shelled the city with S-300 missiles. A 16-year-old teenage girl was among the injured people. The oldest wounded civilian is 72 years old. The Russians damaged 32 residential buildings and completely destroyed two houses, Kyrylenko said.
