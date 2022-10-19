Russia hits Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injures 8 and causes blackouts
October 19, 2022 2:01 pm
Russian troops attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring eight civilians, according to Oleksandr Starukh, the oblast governor. "(Russia's) attack lasted almost seven hours. Private houses, the building of the city council, and an educational institution were (also) damaged," Starukh said.
At the moment, there's no electricity and water in Orikhiv, Starukh said.
Overnight, Russia also attacked Huliaipole with S-300 missiles, damaging a school building. Starukh didn't provide more details.
