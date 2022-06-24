Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalRussia acknowledges seeking 'full control' of Donbas, southern Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 22, 2022 1:07 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The Kremlin is planning to seize the Donbas region and southern Ukraine, and open a route to Russian-occupied Moldova's Transnistria region as part of the "second phase" of its war, Russian state-controlled TASS media reported, citing Russia's Central Military District acting commander Rustam Minnekayev.

President Volodymyr Zelensky's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak said Ukraine has scenarios for the defense.

"I want to remind you that many Kremlin's plans have already been destroyed by the work of our army and people."

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok