The Kremlin is planning to seize the Donbas region and southern Ukraine, and open a route to Russian-occupied Moldova's Transnistria region as part of the "second phase" of its war, Russian state-controlled TASS media reported, citing Russia's Central Military District acting commander Rustam Minnekayev.

President Volodymyr Zelensky's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak said Ukraine has scenarios for the defense.

"I want to remind you that many Kremlin's plans have already been destroyed by the work of our army and people."