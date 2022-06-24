Rosatom attempting to take over Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Energodar.
April 30, 2022 2:20 am
Ukraine informed the International Atomic Energy Agency on April 29 that Russia's state atomic corporation sent eight nuclear specialists to the power plant. They have allegedly demanded reports on confidential issues regarding the functioning of the plant, its administration, management, and maintenance from the Zaporizhzhia power plant.