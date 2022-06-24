Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRosatom attempting to take over Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Energodar.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 30, 2022 2:20 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine informed the International Atomic Energy Agency on April 29 that Russia's state atomic corporation sent eight nuclear specialists to the power plant. They have allegedly demanded reports on confidential issues regarding the functioning of the plant, its administration, management, and maintenance from the Zaporizhzhia power plant.

