Reuters: Ukraine's overseas creditors agree on 2-year freeze on almost $20 billion worth of debt
This item is part of our running news digest
August 10, 2022 9:57 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Ukraine's overseas creditors backed a request to postpone sovereign interest and capital payments for 13 Ukrainian sovereign bonds maturing in the 2022-2023 period, Reuters reported, citing a regulatory filing. Ukraine, for whom the move would help avoid a messy debt default as Russia continues to wage war in the country, said it would save around $5 billion over the next two years as it manages its shrinking resources.