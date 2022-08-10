Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalReuters: Ukraine's overseas creditors agree on 2-year freeze on almost $20 billion worth of debt

August 10, 2022 9:57 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's overseas creditors backed a request to postpone sovereign interest and capital payments for 13 Ukrainian sovereign bonds maturing in the 2022-2023 period, Reuters reported, citing a regulatory filing. Ukraine, for whom the move would help avoid a messy debt default as Russia continues to wage war in the country, said it would save around $5 billion over the next two years as it manages its shrinking resources.

