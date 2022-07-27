Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

July 22, 2022 12:17 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The turbine was transported to Germany on July 17, but has since been stuck in transit because Russia has not given the green light to transport it back, two people familiar with the matter who spoke with Reuters said. Earlier, Moscow cut the capacity of the Nord Stream gas pipeline by 60%, citing the delayed return of the turbine that was being serviced in Canada. 

