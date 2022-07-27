Reuters: Nord Stream turbine stuck in transit as Russia holds up delivery
July 22, 2022 12:17 am
The turbine was transported to Germany on July 17, but has since been stuck in transit because Russia has not given the green light to transport it back, two people familiar with the matter who spoke with Reuters said. Earlier, Moscow cut the capacity of the Nord Stream gas pipeline by 60%, citing the delayed return of the turbine that was being serviced in Canada.