Reuters: Most Americans think US should keep supporting Ukraine, despite Russia's nuclear threats.

October 6, 2022 1:21 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
A recent poll shows 73% of U.S. citizens agreed for their country to continue to support Ukraine, despite Russia's threats to use nuclear weapons, Reuters reported.

Fewer Americans now believe that the U.S. should not interfere in Russia's war in Ukraine, even though more than half of the respondents said they feared their country was moving toward a nuclear war.

According to Reuters, President Joe Biden's administration has already provided over $16.8 billion of security assistance to Ukraine since Russia started its all-out invasion on Feb. 24.

On Oct. 4, Biden announced a new $625 million security assistance package for Ukraine, including HIMARS, artillery systems, ammunition, and armored vehicles.

