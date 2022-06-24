Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalReuters: Facebook to temporarily allow posts calling for violence against Russians, calls for Putin's death.

March 11, 2022 12:25 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to internal emails seen by Reuters on March 10, Meta will change its moderation policy in some countries to allow for calls of violence against Russians in the context of Russia’s war against Ukraine. The temporary changes apply to Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Russia and Ukraine.

