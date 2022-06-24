Reuters: Facebook to temporarily allow posts calling for violence against Russians, calls for Putin's death.
This item is part of our running news digest
March 11, 2022 12:25 am
According to internal emails seen by Reuters on March 10, Meta will change its moderation policy in some countries to allow for calls of violence against Russians in the context of Russia’s war against Ukraine. The temporary changes apply to Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Russia and Ukraine.