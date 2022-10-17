Putin offers to supply gas via undamaged parts of Nord Stream 2.
October 13, 2022 1:20 am
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin offered to resume gas supplies through parts of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that were not damaged by explosions in September. He also suggested an alternative supply route through Turkey. "The ball is in the EU's court. If they want to, then the taps can be turned on, and that's it," he said. Since Sept. 26, four leaks have been discovered in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines. Following the leaks, several Western officials, including U.S. President Joe Biden, called them a "deliberate act of sabotage."
