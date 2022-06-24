Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
May 12, 2022 3:50 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Deputy head of the President’s Office Andrii Sybiha said on May 12 that there has been progress in the Ukraine-German relations, and Kyiv is expecting visits of two German leaders, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Steinmeier earlier said that Kyiv refused his offer to visit in April. German newspaper Bild reported that it was due to the official's close ties to Russia. President Volodymyr Zelensky denied having received such a request from Steinmeier.

