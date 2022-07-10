President's Office: Claims against Yermak should be solved between US officials.

Serhiy Nykyforov, President Volodymyr Zelensky's spokesperson, said on July 10 that the matter should be solved between U.S. Representative Victoria Spartz and U.S. President Joe Biden.

Spartz voiced on July 9 several serious allegations against Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak, including leaking information to Belarus on a Ukrainian operation to capture Russian mercenaries, sabotaging the defense of Kherson Oblast during the Russian invasion, delaying urgent purchases of military equipment, assuring the Ukrainian leadership that no attack by Russia was going to happen this February, and delaying the appointment of an independent anti-corruption prosecutor through his deputy Oleh Tatarov. Yermak and Tatarov have denied the accusations of wrongdoing.

Spartz has also sent a letter to Biden requesting a briefing on oversight procedures performed relating to Yermak. "Based on a variety of intelligence, actions taken by Mr. Yermak in Ukraine and his alleged dealings in connection with Russia," she said.

In response, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko accused Spartz of "trying to gain political point" through baseless speculation.