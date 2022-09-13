According to the Deputy Police Chief of Kharkiv Oblast Serhii Bolvinov, during the occupation of the city of Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast, Russians were holding at least 40 people captive at the same time. "According to witnesses, they were tortured in different ways," Bolvinov said, adding that the "easiest" torture was with an electric shock. According to Bolvinov, Russians were searching for Ukrainian war veterans and volunteers who helped the Ukrainian army.