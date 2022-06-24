Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalPeople's Hero of Ukraine Andrii Verkhohliad killed in action

This item is part of our running news digest

June 23, 2022 5:14 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Major Andrii Verkhohliad, company leader with the 72nd Mechanized Brigade, was killed in action on June 23, according to a Facebook post by journalist Volodymyr Runets. Verkhohliad was a veteran of the war in Donbas, taking part in the battle for the city of Adviika in Jan. 2017, for which he was awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky. As recognition for his leadership, he was promoted to a company leader in charge of over 100 soldiers. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok