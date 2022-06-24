Major Andrii Verkhohliad, company leader with the 72nd Mechanized Brigade, was killed in action on June 23, according to a Facebook post by journalist Volodymyr Runets. Verkhohliad was a veteran of the war in Donbas, taking part in the battle for the city of Adviika in Jan. 2017, for which he was awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky. As recognition for his leadership, he was promoted to a company leader in charge of over 100 soldiers.