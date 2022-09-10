Over 8,000 Ukrainian men have tried to leave Ukraine illegally since Feb. 24
This item is part of our running news digest
September 10, 2022 11:41 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to the State Border Guard Service, 5,600 of these cases involved men caught trying to cross the Ukrainian border outside official checkpoints. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 deemed fit for military service are banned from leaving the country except under certain exceptions.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.