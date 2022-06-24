Over 400 people missing from Hostomel in Kyiv Oblast.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 6, 2022 3:29 am
Head of Hostomel Military Administration Taras Dumenko said in an interview with Hromadske radio that many identified as missing or killed have yet to be found, but that some residents were found in Bucha, a sign according to Dumenko that Russian forces had moved people. Dumenko believes that Russian forces more carefully covered their tracks in Hostomel, as it was farther from the front line.