Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalOver 400 people missing from Hostomel in Kyiv Oblast.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 6, 2022 3:29 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Head of Hostomel Military Administration Taras Dumenko said in an interview with Hromadske radio that many identified as missing or killed have yet to be found, but that some residents were found in Bucha, a sign according to Dumenko that Russian forces had moved people. Dumenko believes that Russian forces more carefully covered their tracks in Hostomel, as it was farther from the front line.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok