externalOnly 50 people per day get medical treatment in Mariupol, almost no access to medicine.

June 1, 2022 11:56 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the Mariupol mayor, said that it’s nearly impossible to get medical treatment in occupied Mariupol, as the remaining hospitals can take only up to 50 patients per day, while 150,000 people are still in the city. Only four pharmacies are open in the city, but people often have no cash to pay for the medicine, and bank cards don't work.

