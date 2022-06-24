Only 50 people per day get medical treatment in Mariupol, almost no access to medicine.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 1, 2022 11:56 am
Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the Mariupol mayor, said that it’s nearly impossible to get medical treatment in occupied Mariupol, as the remaining hospitals can take only up to 50 patients per day, while 150,000 people are still in the city. Only four pharmacies are open in the city, but people often have no cash to pay for the medicine, and bank cards don't work.