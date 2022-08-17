Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalOfficial: Russian occupiers kidnap mayor in Kherson Oblast.

August 17, 2022 1:23 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Svitlana Korotun, mayor of the Verkhny Rohachyk village community in Kherson Oblast, was kidnapped from her home on Aug. 16 and brought in an unknown direction, according to Yury Sobolevsky, first deputy speaker of the regional legislature. Korotun was kidnapped because she refused to cooperate with the Russians, he said. 

