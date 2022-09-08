Norway to send about 160 Hellfire missiles to Ukraine
September 8, 2022 3:49 pm
Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said the package would also include launching pads, guidance units, and night vision devices. The shipment was announced during a meeting with defense ministers from around 40 countries in Ramstein, Germany on Sept. 8.
