This item is part of our running news digest

September 8, 2022 3:49 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said the package would also include launching pads, guidance units, and night vision devices. The shipment was announced during a meeting with defense ministers from around 40 countries in Ramstein, Germany on Sept. 8.

