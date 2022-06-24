Nike will not renew franchise agreement with Russian retailer
May 26, 2022
The company said in a statement that "due to operational challenges in Russia, Nike has made the decision not to renew or enter into any new business commitments,” Russian business daily Vedomosti reported. Earlier in March, Nike said it would temporarily close its Nike-owned and operated stores in Russia but some locations managed by its Russian retailer, Up & Run, remained open.