Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalNike will not renew franchise agreement with Russian retailer

This item is part of our running news digest

May 26, 2022 3:05 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The company said in a statement that "due to operational challenges in Russia, Nike has made the decision not to renew or enter into any new business commitments,” Russian business daily Vedomosti reported. Earlier in March, Nike said it would temporarily close its Nike-owned and operated stores in Russia but some locations managed by its Russian retailer, Up & Run, remained open.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok