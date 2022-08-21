Minister: If Germany stops supplying arms to Ukraine, millions of people will be left to their fate.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 22, 2022 12:46 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin refuses to talk “even about the simplest issues,” making it impossible to end the war through negotiations. The German government had been previously accused of delaying and blocking arms supplies to Ukraine.