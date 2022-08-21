Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalMinister: If Germany stops supplying arms to Ukraine, millions of people will be left to their fate.

August 22, 2022 12:46 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin refuses to talk “even about the simplest issues,” making it impossible to end the war through negotiations. The German government had been previously accused of delaying and blocking arms supplies to Ukraine. 

