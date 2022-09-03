Military: Ukraine shoots down Russian helicopter, drone in Donetsk Oblast
September 3, 2022 12:42 pm
According to Ukraine’s Air Force, the Russian attack helicopter Ka-52 "Alligator" along with an unmanned aerial vehicle “Forpost” were shot down in Donetsk Oblast at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 3.
