Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, September 3, 2022

externalMilitary: Ukraine shoots down Russian helicopter, drone in Donetsk Oblast

This item is part of our running news digest

September 3, 2022 12:42 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, the Russian attack helicopter Ka-52 "Alligator" along with an unmanned aerial vehicle “Forpost” were shot down in Donetsk Oblast at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 3.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok