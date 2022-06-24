Pro-Kremlin lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk claimed that ex-President Petro Poroshenko had organized a court ruling in 2015 to transfer Prikarpatzakhidtrans, which owns a Ukrainian oil product pipeline, from the Ukrainian government to Russia's state oil pipeline monopoly Transneft. Medvedchuk also said that Poroshenko had asked him to negotiate with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to make Transneft sell Prikarpatzahidtrans to companies controlled by Poroshenko in 2016. Medvedchuk also claimed that Poroshenko had organized coal supplies from Russian-occupied areas in the Donbas in 2014-2015, according to video footage published by the Security Service of Ukraine. Both Medvedchuk and Poroshenko have been charged with treason in the coal supplies case. Poroshenko's defense denied the accusations.