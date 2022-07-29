Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 29, 2022 1:20 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Court of Appeal on July 29  sentenced 21-year-old Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin to 15 years in prison for killing a civilian in Sumy Oblast during the Russian troops’ retreat on Feb. 28, Suspilne media outlet reports. Earlier in May, Shishimarin was sentenced to life in prison. He is the first Russian soldier convicted of a war crime in Ukraine. Shishimarin shot 62-year-old Oleksandr Shelipov in the head in the village of Chupakhivka.

