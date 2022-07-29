Media: Kyiv court changes life sentence of Russian soldier to 15 years
July 29, 2022
The Kyiv Court of Appeal on July 29 sentenced 21-year-old Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin to 15 years in prison for killing a civilian in Sumy Oblast during the Russian troops’ retreat on Feb. 28, Suspilne media outlet reports. Earlier in May, Shishimarin was sentenced to life in prison. He is the first Russian soldier convicted of a war crime in Ukraine. Shishimarin shot 62-year-old Oleksandr Shelipov in the head in the village of Chupakhivka.