Mayor: Russian forces attack psychiatric hospital in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast
September 7, 2022 11:40 am
Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko reported on Sept. 7 that there were no casualties as a result of the missile strike, but the building was heavily damaged.
