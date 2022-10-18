Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, October 18, 2022

externalMayor: Russian drone shot down by air defense in Brovary, Kyiv Oblast.

This item is part of our running news digest

October 17, 2022 9:24 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The information was provided by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko. Explosions were also reported in other locations in Kyiv Oblast. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok