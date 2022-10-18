Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Mayor: Death toll from Russia's Oct. 17 attack rises to 4

October 17, 2022 5:06 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The rescuers have found the body of the fourth civilian killed by Russia's drone attack on a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, according to the city mayor, Vitali Klitschko. Before that, he said three people were killed, including a woman who was 6 months pregnant. The search and rescue operation is still ongoing.

Russia launched its first-ever attack on the Ukrainian capital using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones early on Oct. 17. A fire broke out in a non-residential building in the central Shevchenkivskyi district while several residential buildings were damaged, according to the mayor.

Kamikaze drones struck Kyiv Oblast for the first time on Oct. 5, hitting an undisclosed building in Bila Tserkva, located some 75 kilometers south of the capital. Until today, Kyiv had remained untouched by the Iranian-made drones that Russia has increasingly used to strike targets across Ukraine.

