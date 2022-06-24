Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalMariupol Defenders post new video of civilians trapped in Azovstal.

April 25, 2022 12:51 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Shot on April 24, the video shows Azov fighters bringing food to civilians, mostly women and children, who have been sheltering in the basements of the Azovstal steel plant for two months. In the video, one woman says they only have enough water left for another week. Another says toddlers are sleeping in diapers made of plastic bags and fabric. Despite Putin's statement to stop shelling the plant on April 21, the ceasefire has been violated several times by the Russian side.

