externalLithuanian FM: EU should only issue humanitarian visas to Russians

August 16, 2022 4:57 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuania has stopped issuing all visas to Russian tourists and only issues visas for humanitarian reasons, Deutsche Welle reported. Landsbergis believes the countries of the European Union should follow the example of Lithuania and introduce a visa ban for Russian tourists.

