Lithuanian FM: EU should only issue humanitarian visas to Russians
This item is part of our running news digest
August 16, 2022 4:57 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuania has stopped issuing all visas to Russian tourists and only issues visas for humanitarian reasons, Deutsche Welle reported. Landsbergis believes the countries of the European Union should follow the example of Lithuania and introduce a visa ban for Russian tourists.