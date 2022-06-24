Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalLawmakers ban pro-Russian parties.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 3, 2022 5:06 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

330 lawmakers supported the bill on May 3. According to the bill, parties that support, or whitewash Russia’s war against Ukraine and deny the fact that Moscow occupies Ukrainian territories, including Crimea and eastern Donbas, are to be banned. In March, several Ukrainian pro-Russian parties, including the Opposition Platform represented by 44 lawmakers, were prohibited. The party eventually dissolved.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok