Lawmakers ban pro-Russian parties.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 3, 2022 5:06 pm
330 lawmakers supported the bill on May 3. According to the bill, parties that support, or whitewash Russia’s war against Ukraine and deny the fact that Moscow occupies Ukrainian territories, including Crimea and eastern Donbas, are to be banned. In March, several Ukrainian pro-Russian parties, including the Opposition Platform represented by 44 lawmakers, were prohibited. The party eventually dissolved.