Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

Lawmaker wanted by NABU for alleged corruption

February 3, 2022 3:25 pmby TheKyivIndependent
Share:

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau announced a search for Serhiy Kuzminykh, a lawmaker from the ruling Servant of the People faction who the bureau accused of taking a $20,000 bribe. 

The bureau said on Jan. 28 that they caught the lawmaker “red-handed” when receiving a bribe.

According to the NABU, “the official accepted a bribe for helping private companies get contracts with a state hospital in Zhytomyr Oblast.” In parliament, Kuzminykh heads a subcommittee on pharmacy and pharmaceutical activity. 

Being a lawmaker, Kuzminykh couldn't have been arrested before a special authorization of Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, which she signed on Jan. 31.

Kuzminykh came to prominence as the brother of Oleg Kuzminykh, one of the high-profile Ukrainian soldiers that were defending the Donetsk Airport before it fell to Russian-backed militants in 2015.  

Kuzminykh is a member of President Volodymyr Zelensky's party. Zelensky hasn't yet commented on the case.

TheKyivIndependent

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok