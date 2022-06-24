Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
March 9, 2022 12:32 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In an article for Die Welt, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged Germany to “open their eyes,” give Ukraine weapons, help protect its sky, get fighter jets and impose tougher sanctions on Russia. Kuleba reminded Germany that Ukraine had asked for preventative sanctions, including targeting Nord Stream 2, long before the all-out invasion, but the decisions were made “tragically late.” “It may seem to you that you have already accomplished a feat by making a number of important decisions. But while people are dying in European Ukraine, you have done too little.”

