Kuleba rejects US arguments against declaring Russia a State Sponsor of Terrorism.
September 13, 2022 11:36 am
America's concerns that the designation will have damaging legal and economic ramifications are unfounded, as it remains up to the U.S. how secondary sanctions will be implicated. "With all appreciation for all the assistance in this particular matter," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told RBC Ukraine, "we believe it should be nonetheless resolved positively."
