September 13, 2022 11:36 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
America's concerns that the designation will have damaging legal and economic ramifications are unfounded, as it remains up to the U.S. how secondary sanctions will be implicated. "With all appreciation for all the assistance in this particular matter," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told RBC Ukraine, "we believe it should be nonetheless resolved positively."

