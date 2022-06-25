On June 9, Ukraine's Armed Forces destroyed 10 tanks, four armored vehicles, a military warehouse, as well as five Russian Orlan-10 drones in Donbas. The Russian military shelled over 20 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, destroying or damaging 60 infrastructure facilities, including 49 houses, a few factory buildings, a farm and a railway station. Two civilians were killed in the attack.