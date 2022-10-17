Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
ISW: Ukraine's Armed Forces likely 'enveloped Russian grouping in Lyman'

September 30, 2022 11:32 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian soldiers have likely completed the encirclement of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, and they will be able to liberate the settlement if Russian troops don't receive immediate reinforcement, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

"Russian sources indicated that Ukrainian troops have likely completed the envelopment of the Russian grouping in the Lyman area as of the end of the day on September 29," the ISW wrote.

Ukraine's Armed Forces have cut Russian access to the Svatove-Lyman road, which is "the major ground line of communication sustaining the Russian grouping within Lyman itself," the ISW wrote, citing an unnamed Russian military blogger.

Ukraine's General Staff reported on Sept. 29 that two Russian tank units formed by newly mobilized men had got into "a road accident" in Lyman.

U.K. Defense Ministry reported back on Sept. 23 that Ukraine's forces started to assault the town of Lyman, which had been occupied by Russia since May.

