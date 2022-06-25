Institute for the Study of War: Russian troops advance on Lysychansk, likely to reach it in several days.
June 23, 2022 4:09 am
The U.S. think tank said in its latest assessment that despite Russia's measured gains south of Lysychansk on June 22, Russian forces are unlikely to quickly gain full control of the Sievierodonetsk-Lysychansk area. Russian forces also continued street fights within Sievierodonetsk, presumably for control of the industrial zone.