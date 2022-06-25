Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, June 25, 2022

externalInstitute for the Study of War: Russian troops advance on Lysychansk, likely to reach it in several days.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 23, 2022 4:09 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.S. think tank said in its latest assessment that despite Russia's measured gains south of Lysychansk on June 22, Russian forces are unlikely to quickly gain full control of the Sievierodonetsk-Lysychansk area. Russian forces also continued street fights within Sievierodonetsk, presumably for control of the industrial zone.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok