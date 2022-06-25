Institute for the Study of War: Fighting continues in eastern, southern Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 17, 2022 7:50 am
According to the U.S. think tank, Russian forces have continued to engage in assaults on Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, as well as unsuccessful offensives near Sloviansk, Izium, and Kharkiv. In Kherson Oblast, Russian troops are dismantling concrete irrigation structures to conceal heavy artillery from Ukrainian strikes in anticipation of a counteroffensive.