Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, June 25, 2022

externalInstitute for the Study of War: Fighting continues in eastern, southern Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 17, 2022 7:50 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to the U.S. think tank, Russian forces have continued to engage in assaults on Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, as well as unsuccessful offensives near Sloviansk, Izium, and Kharkiv. In Kherson Oblast, Russian troops are dismantling concrete irrigation structures to conceal heavy artillery from Ukrainian strikes in anticipation of a counteroffensive.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok