externalGovernor: Ukraine destroys Russian military base in occupied Luhansk Oblast

September 19, 2022 12:04 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai reported that the Russian military base in Kadiivka was attacked overnight on Sept. 19. The official said that Ukraine also successfully struck Russian military equipment and troops in Novoaidarsk.

