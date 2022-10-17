Governor: Ukraine destroys Russian military base in occupied Luhansk Oblast
September 19, 2022 12:04 pm
Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai reported that the Russian military base in Kadiivka was attacked overnight on Sept. 19. The official said that Ukraine also successfully struck Russian military equipment and troops in Novoaidarsk.
