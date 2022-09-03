Governor: Russia shells Sumy Oblast with mortars
This item is part of our running news digest
September 3, 2022 11:44 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, Russian forces shelled the Velykopysarivska community in Sumy Oblast with mortars five times on the morning of Sept. 3. There were no casualties, the official reported.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.