Governor: Russia shells Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight.
August 25, 2022 10:03 am
According to the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko, Russian forces shelled the western Synelnykove District, injuring eight people. The southern Nikopol District was shelled with Grad rockets and heavy artillery, and Kryviy Rih district was shelled with Smerch and Uragan. A Russian missile was shot down near the city of Dnipro.
