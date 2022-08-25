Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, August 25, 2022

externalGovernor: Russia shells Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 25, 2022 10:03 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko, Russian forces shelled the western Synelnykove District, injuring eight people. The southern Nikopol District was shelled with Grad rockets and heavy artillery, and Kryviy Rih district was shelled with Smerch and Uragan. A Russian missile was shot down near the city of Dnipro.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.
Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok