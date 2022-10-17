Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Governor confirms liberation of Shevchenkivka village in Kherson Oblast

October 8, 2022 5:17 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych, the authorities are now bringing humanitarian aid to the village and preparing locals ahead of the winter. 

Ukraine’s military has liberated over 2,400 square kilometers in Kherson Oblast amid its ongoing counteroffensive in the south, Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported on Oct. 7.

According to the U.K. Defense Ministry's intelligence report published on Oct. 6, Ukrainian forces are "making gains along the east bank of the Inhulets River and west bank of the Dnipro River," threatening Russian groups around Nova Kakhovka.

