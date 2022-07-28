Government hands over 66 state-owned enterprises for privatization, 354 to be liquidated.
July 27, 2022 2:38 pm
According to the Economy Ministry, the enterprises will be transferred to the State Property Fund before privatization and liquidation. In their Telegram announcement, the Ministry states the restructuring will help stimulate economic growth and end the Soviet legacy of mismanagement in state-owned enterprises.