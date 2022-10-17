Germany hands over 16 Biber bridge-layer tanks to Ukraine.
October 15, 2022 5:28 pm
The German Defense Ministry pledged the delivery in late July, saying that the tanks “will enable Ukrainian troops to cross waters or obstacles in combat.” According to the country's government, Germany also supplied Ukraine with ten pontoon bridge machines. On Oct. 12, the German government announced it would hand over to Ukraine more Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers and MARS II multiple rocket launchers “in the next few weeks.”
