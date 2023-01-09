Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Monday, January 9, 2023

General Staff: Ukraine strikes 7 Russian personnel concentration areas on Jan. 8

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 9, 2023 7:50 am
Share

Ukraine's forces launched 17 attacks on the areas of concentration of Russian troops and three strikes on their anti-aircraft missile systems' positions in the past 24 hours, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces. In their Jan. 9 update, the General Staff also reported that the Russian army launched at least seven missiles, 31 air strikes and over 70 MLRS attacks against Ukraine. 

Ukrainian troops downed three Russian helicopters - a Ka-52, Mi-24 and Mi-8 as well as three Orlan-10 type drones. According to the update, the Ukrainian military also repelled Russian army units near 13 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts over the same reporting period. 


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK