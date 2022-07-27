General Staff: Ukraine repels Russia's attempted advance towards Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast.
This item is part of our running news digest
July 17, 2022 10:52 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Russian troops tried to advance toward Verkhnokamianka village, but were repelled by the Ukrainian forces, “suffered losses and retreated.” Russian troops have also been “unsuccessfully” storming Ivano-Darivka village in Donetsk Oblast, the military said.
According to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Russian troops tried to advance toward Verkhnokamianka village, but were repelled by the Ukrainian forces, “suffered losses and retreated.” Russian troops have also been “unsuccessfully” storming Ivano-Darivka village in Donetsk Oblast, the military said.