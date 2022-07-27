Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGeneral Staff: Ukraine repels Russia's attempted advance towards Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast.

July 17, 2022 10:52 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Russian troops tried to advance toward Verkhnokamianka village, but were repelled by the Ukrainian forces, “suffered losses and retreated.” Russian troops have also been “unsuccessfully” storming Ivano-Darivka village in Donetsk Oblast, the military said.

