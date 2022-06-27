General Staff: Russian troops push to block off Lysychansk from south.
June 27, 2022 8:53 am
Ukraine's military reports on June 27 that Russian troops supported by artillery are trying to block off Lysychansk, the last major city still held by Ukrainian troops in Luhansk Oblast, from the south. Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai said there is "a lot of damage" in the city as Russian artillery keeps hitting Lysychansk, damaging civilian infrastructure.