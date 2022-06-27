Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, June 27, 2022

externalGeneral Staff: Russian troops push to block off Lysychansk from south.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 27, 2022 8:53 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine's military reports on June 27 that Russian troops supported by artillery are trying to block off Lysychansk, the last major city still held by Ukrainian troops in Luhansk Oblast, from the south. Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai said there is "a lot of damage" in the city as Russian artillery keeps hitting Lysychansk, damaging civilian infrastructure.   

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok