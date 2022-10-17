General Staff: Russia sends newly mobilized conscripts directly to frontline.
September 26, 2022 1:52 am
Conscripts do not undergo any military training before being sent to the war against Ukraine, Ukraine's General Staff said. With this step, Russian military commanders aim to replenish units that have suffered colossal losses.
