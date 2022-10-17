Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalGeneral Staff: Russia sends newly mobilized conscripts directly to frontline.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 26, 2022 1:52 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Conscripts do not undergo any military training before being sent to the war against Ukraine, Ukraine's General Staff said. With this step, Russian military commanders aim to replenish units that have suffered colossal losses. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok