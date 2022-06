These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of May 8, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on May 7 that Russia has also lost 1,130 tanks, 2,741 armored personnel carriers, 1,961 vehicles and fuel tanks, 509 artillery systems, 179 multiple launch rocket systems, 86 anti-aircraft defense systems, 156 helicopters, 199 aircraft, 360 UAVs, and 12 boats.