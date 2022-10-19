General Staff: Russia has lost 66,280 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

Ukraine's General Staff reported on Oct. 19 that Russia had also lost 2,554 tanks, 5,235 armored fighting vehicles, 3,999 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,637 artillery systems, 372 multiple launch rocket systems, 189 air defense systems, 269 airplanes, 242 helicopters, 1,286 drones, and 16 boats.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Oct. 19, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.