General Staff: Russia has lost 63,800 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
October 13, 2022 9:26 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Oct. 13 that Russia had also lost 2,511 tanks, 5,167 armored fighting vehicles, 3,935 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,556 artillery systems, 357 multiple launch rocket systems, 183 air defense systems, 268 airplanes, 240 helicopters, 1,182 drones, and 16 boats.
The General Staff revised the data, that's why the number of armored fighting vehicles, for example, is lower than on Oct. 12.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.