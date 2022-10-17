General Staff: Russia has lost 60,800 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
October 4, 2022 9:12 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Oct. 4 that Russia had also lost 2,424 tanks, 5,018 armored fighting vehicles, 3,823 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,407 artillery systems, 340 multiple launch rocket systems, 177 air defense systems, 266 airplanes, 228 helicopters, 1,028 drones, and 15 boats.
